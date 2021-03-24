Advertisement

Gov. Noem signs bill providing funds for Big Sioux River cleanup

Big Sioux River near Sioux Falls (file photo)
Big Sioux River near Sioux Falls (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill that sets aside $3 millions for cleanup of the Big Sioux River watershed.

Jay Gilbertson, Manager of the East Dakota Water Development District in Brookings, tells WNAX it’s a pretty simple bill designating money for restoration and protection of the river.

Gilbertson says the DENR will set up a program evaluating requests for the money. The funds must be spent by 2025, when the act is set to expire.

Several improvement plans are already underway, Gilbertson says, including developing buffers that can help slow organic runoff into the river and improve the water quality. He says it’s a major step by the legislature to use state dollars for river improvements.

