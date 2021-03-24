Advertisement

Hairball returns to Sioux Empire Fair

Hairball will be at the Sioux Empire Fair Sunday, August 8th.
Hairball will be at the Sioux Empire Fair Sunday, August 8th.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hairball will return to the Sioux Empire Fair Sunday, August 8th. People will be able to attend the show for free with paid fair admission. This year, admission to the fair is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Children who are 5 years old or younger get in for free.

Hairball is described as a Rock & Roll experience. The band pays homage to acts like Van Halen, Kiss, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith. It’s a new rock concert every time someone sees Hairball.

The Sioux Empire Fair runs from Thursday, August 5th through Saturday, August 14th in 2021. The only other act that has been announced for grandstand entertainment at the fair is country band Old Dominion. Tickets for that concert must be purchased separately from fair admission.

