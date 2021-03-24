Lincoln High School students and parents plan ‘Underground’ prom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Prom is canceled for the second year in a row in the Sioux Falls School District due to COVID-19. Students will still be able to celebrate with a grand march, but there will not be a dance. District officials say a dance would not comply with their health and safety protocols.

This news isn’t stopping some seniors from having a celebration of their own.

When seniors first heard prom wasn’t happening they were disappointed.

“I’ve had a dress sitting in my closet, it’s blue and sparkly and I was supposed to wear it for my senior prom. So hearing that and looking at the dress was just devastating,” said LHS Senior Elizabeth Dumansky.

“So that’s why we got this group together. So that we could have that final special moment of our high school career.”

Lincoln High School students and parents are planning and paying for their own prom, not affiliated with the Sioux Falls School District.

“We as parents just have been talking through the whole year about how COVID has been so devastating for the last two senior classes and now we’re kind of I think seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and we wanted to give the kids something to look forward to and to be joyful about,” said parent Heather Taylor.

“It’s something that we needed and felt safe doing under the right precautions,” said LHS Senior Nicholas Jensen.

Prom will be held at the Social, a new event venue in Sioux Falls. It will include health protocols.

Masks will be required.

“Leaning towards like a two-strike policy. So if you are asked to put on your mask once that’s your first strike, but if you’re asked again then you’ll be asked to leave,” said LHS Senior Elizabeth Boysen.

“So we’re making sure it’s very safe, especially since there are AP tests the next week. We want to make sure that everyone will be able to get to those and not have to make those up.”

Tickets are capped at 275.

Students have had to get creative in getting the word out.

“Every Friday we wear these shirts. I’ve had people come up to me in my government class and they’re like ‘There’s a prom?’ So it’s always just a nice thing to hear and I get to see these reactions and how excited they are,” said Dumansky.

Anika Nelson: “Because it’s not associated with the school we can’t hang up any posters or anything. So this was kind of the only way we could spread the word about it and through social media,” said LHS Senior Anika Nelson.

The theme is Underground Prom-Denim to Designer.

“If you can’t afford a prom dress or you just don’t want to buy one you can come as you are,” said Taylor.

That way all seniors can experience their prom.

Students and parents from Washington and Roosevelt High School are also throwing their own proms unaffiliated with the Sioux Falls School District.

Washington’s prom will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on April 24th.

“The senior class prom is kind of an iconic moment in the year of every senior and they’ve already had so much of their senior year canceled….So we just really wanted them to have that moment,” said Washington parent Amy Mitchell.

Roosevelt’s planning committee is combining prom and the senior class party for an event called “Masquerade-The Class of 2021 Prom and Senior Class Party in Disguise.” The event will be held on April 24th at the Alliance: South Dakota Military Heritage.

“One night of a special memory to give them something special that no class has ever had,” said Roosevelt parent Cara Hetland.

