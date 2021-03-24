Luverne girls hockey team peaking at right time for state tournament

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne girls hockey team will face a tough challenge Friday when they play Proctor/Hermantown in the opening round of the Class A state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. That will be a great experience for the girls playing in that venue. But they are excited because they played their nest hockey of the season in the post season when it mattered most.

Tony Sandbulte, head coach says, ”Not too often you’re playing your best hockey at the right time and especially with our section final game. It was our best game of the season so it was a lot of fun.”

Regan Feit, Senior Defenseman says, ”Just being able to play the tougher teams really helped us to get where we’re at. To see if we could make it to state and how we would do at state.”

Rylee Gee, Senior Forward says, ”I think we are kind of seeing the end of the tunnel and we’re going, going, going because why stop now. We’ve gone so far so I think it’s just finishing out the season strong.”

The Cardinals bring a 16-4 record to St. Paul. And they are very grateful to have made it through the season without major interruptions from COVID 19.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.