NSU Foundation hosts first ever GiveNDay

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Having to go virtual because of the ongoing pandemic, the Northern State University Foundation kicked off it’s first ever GiveNDay Wednesday morning.

NSU Foundation Annual Fund Assistant Mattie Zerr said the day was already in planning before the onset of the pandemic last year, but they decided to adjust and move forward.

“It just kind of came into fruition this year, and kind of planning through COVID and everything. It was definitely a huge team effort, and we just decided now is the perfect time.” Zerr said.

Those interested in donating can find more information about giving to a general fund, or to specific areas like athletics, academics or scholarships. Zerr said it’s more than just raising interest for the university, but to help reconnect some back to campus.

Northern State Senior Lindsey Landenberger had been helping receive calls for the day from interested donors. And she said there’s a lot of buzz about Northern State from posts from social media, and what she’s heard from talking to others.

“I know a lot of people like to chat about what’s been going on around Northern, since we have been growing so much and they might not have been back in the last few years. So definitely reconnecting with a lot of people.” Landeberger said.

Zerr said the Foundation didn’t set a monetary goal for this first event, due to not knowing what the response would be and having to do most of the fundraising online. Instead they looked to instead set a goal of how many individual donors they could reach.

“We want everybody to feel included in this campaign. We want everybody to participate. So whether you’re giving five dollars, or 500 dollars, we want everybody to know that their donation matters.”

The Foundation’s initial goal was to reach out to 200 individual donors. But Zerr said by mid-afternoon Wednesday, they had already received more than 600 donations, tripling their goal.

“I know our office is just absolutely emotional and awestrucken this morning with the amount of support that we’ve gotten from this community. I mean, being on campus is absolutely amazing. And then seeing the outpouring of support from donors on this campaign online has been absolutely amazing.” Zerr said.

Donations for GiveNDay continue until Thursday morning at 9:00 am. More information about the fundraising effort can be found here.

