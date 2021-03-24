Organizations making COVID vaccine information available in multiple languages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of Sioux Falls organizations are providing important COVID-19 vaccine information in multiple languages.

The Multicultural Center and South Dakota Voices for Peace are individually providing resources to the international community to help them understand facts regarding the vaccine.

“We think it’s important for everybody to have up-to-date factual information about the vaccinations whether they’re an English speaker or not,” said the Multicultural Center’s Assistant Director Alasdair Selmes.

“We recognize that there is a real lack of multilingual information about the COVID vaccine, and we want our communities to have information so they have the autonomy to make informed decisions about if they’d like to get the vaccine and when they can,” SD Voices for Peace Executive Director Taneeza Islam said.

The Multicultural Center is putting together videos in 11 languages full of vaccine information.

“We did a big survey a few years ago and there were about 140 different languages spoken in Sioux Falls, and that number is only going to have grown in the last few years,” Selmes said.

Those videos are set to be complete within the first two weeks of April.

As for written information, SD Voices for Peace has you covered with the Paper the Town event this upcoming Saturday.

“We are putting together flyers with some general mis-(information) and facts about the vaccine and what the process is for all of the healthcare systems and all of the retailers,” Islam added.

The flyers are will be distributed at several immigrant own businesses and others around the Sioux Falls area, and in Brookings too.

“Also asking volunteers to put up flyers at the Scooters, and the Bagel Boy’s, at the Hy-Vees in our communities too,” said Islam.

You can volunteer for the Paper the Town event here.

For access to COVID information videos, you can go to sdcovid19languageresources.com.

