Pierre woman among two dead in Minnesota crash

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEAR CREEK, Minn. (AP) - The State Patrol says two women have died in a crash in northeastern Minnesota.

The patrol says the two died Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Highway 23 in Carlton County.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Angela Severson, of Pierre, South Dakota, and 36-year-old Jennifer Bokusky, of Apple Valley.

Authorities say the women were northbound on Highway 23 near County Road 8 around 6:15 p.m. when their SUV veered onto the shoulder. The driver, Severson, overcorrected, went into the ditch, rolled and struck a tree.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

