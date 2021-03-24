Rain Ends, Clouds Break

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We still have a few showers moving through the region. It’s possible a few wet snowflakes will be mixed in there this morning, but I’m not really expecting much, if any, snowfall accumulation. Once the rain comes to an end, we’ll start to see the clouds break. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, but it will be breezy with gusts between 30 and 35 mph.

Overnight, we’ll be mostly clear with lows dropping into the 20s. We could see some patchy fog develop by Wednesday morning. Once that burns away, we’ll have plenty of sunshine. Highs will jump into the mid to upper 50s. We’ll keep those 50s around for Friday, but we’ll bring in a slight chance for a few showers. A better chance of rain will be Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we should clear out for Saturday and Sunday and see highs in the low to mid 50s.

Some warm air is going to surge into the region for Monday! Highs will jump into the 60s. We could even see some 70s out west! We’ll drop down into the upper 50s again for a couple days before the mid and upper 60s return for most of us.

