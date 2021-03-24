Sioux Falls police searching for suspect after shooting leaves 1 injured

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for a man who they say shot and injured another man at an apartment in eastern Sioux Falls.

The shooting took place around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex near E. 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said a group of people were gathered inside an apartment when an argument broke out between two men. The confrontation escalated, and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

The 26-year-old victim was able to get out of the apartment. Someone else called 911, and emergency responders soon arrived and took him to a hospital. Everyone else who was inside the apartment had left by the time police arrived.

Police are still searching for the suspect, though Clemens said they believe they know man’ identity. Clemens said there is no danger to the public.

