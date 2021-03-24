Advertisement

Sioux Falls police searching for suspect after shooting leaves 1 injured

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for a man who they say shot and injured another man at an apartment in eastern Sioux Falls.

The shooting took place around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex near E. 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said a group of people were gathered inside an apartment when an argument broke out between two men. The confrontation escalated, and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

The 26-year-old victim was able to get out of the apartment. Someone else called 911, and emergency responders soon arrived and took him to a hospital. Everyone else who was inside the apartment had left by the time police arrived.

Police are still searching for the suspect, though Clemens said they believe they know man’ identity. Clemens said there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tea man was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries following a...
UPDATE: Highway Patrol seeking witnesses in I-229 crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of...
Firefighter killed in assisted living home blaze identified
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Proposal would place age limit on medical marijuana, decriminalize possession of small amounts

Latest News

File image
CNA’s network down after ‘sophisticated’ cyberattack on company
South Dakota sees 276 new COVID-19 cases, over 100 new active cases Wednesday
Central Plains Dairy Expo (2021)
Central Plains Dairy Expo returns after going on hiatus last year
File image
Pierre woman among two dead in Minnesota crash