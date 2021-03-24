Sioux Falls Sports Authority staff react to transgender legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing changes to the bill focused on transgender athletes, Title IX, and protecting women’s rights. Some worry that legislation could cost South Dakota economically. Thomas Lee with Sioux Falls Sports Authority has seen a similar situation unfold in North Carolina when a ‘Bathroom Bill’ ended up costing North Carolina millions of dollars because of the absence of NCAA events. He sees something similar happening in South Dakota that could open the door for neighboring states to grab hold of the opportunity.

