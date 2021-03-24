Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls grandma teaches granddaughter about women in history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls grandma is putting away the technology and finding other ways to play with her granddaughter. For her 7th birthday in January, Kim Bartling gave her granddaughter, Eva, a book called Lady Legends Alphabet . Bartling is a theatre professor and directs local productions. She and Eva like to play dress-up when they’re together.

“We have a lot of vintage clothes and a lot of costumes, and we’ve been known to do a lot of costume play,” Kim said. “Time clicks. She’s 7 and then she’s 8. Pretty soon, grandma’s not nearly as fun to be around as other people when she gets a little more of a social life, so I’m trying to take advantage of this time of creating together,” Kim said.

Eva goes over to her Grandma Kim’s at least every Thursday.

“So we thought well every week when we’re together, we’ll just talk about one more of the women in the book and try to recreate it or at least be inspired by that woman,” Kim said.

They started with A for Amelia Earhart.

“She was the first woman to fly across the ocean by herself,” Eva said.

So far, Eva’s favorite to recreate has been Princess Diana.

“I think it’s a cultural lesson too,” Kim said. “E was for Ellen in the book, but I had a little issue that we skipped over Eleanor Roosevelt, so sometimes we do more than one.”

Every time they highlight a lady legend, they document it and post it to social media, hoping it inspires others.

“I think if anything great came out of 2020, it was the family time and being creative in our own homes. So we would love that. We would love for people to show us their lady legends,” Kim said.

The two mostly put the outfits together with what Kim has at home. Kim said she will purchase a few small things when necessary. You can follow them as they go through the rest of the alphabet in the book on Instagram by searching #PuttingTheGrandInGranddaughter

