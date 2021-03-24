South Dakota sees 276 new COVID-19 cases, over 100 new active cases Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 276 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as overall hospitalizations near 7,000.

The new cases bring the state total to 116,370, 112,096 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases increased by 110 from Tuesday to 2,350.

6,894 South Dakotans have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, 72 South Dakotans are hospitalized.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the number of South Dakotans who have received a vaccine shot has reached 223,684. 134,031 of them have received both shots needed for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 5,238 South Dakotans have received the one-shot needed for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state reported one new death Wednesday. The state’s death toll has reached 1,924.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.