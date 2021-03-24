Survey: unhealthy weight gains, increased drinking since COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Unhealthy weight gains and increased drinking since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s what the American Psychological Association has found from their latest “Stress In America” poll.

“It’s no surprise that these new normals have made it difficult for individuals to keep up with their healthy habits,” said Tiffany Krogstad, Sanford Health Clinical Dietitian.

According to the poll, 42-percent of people reported gaining serious weight, on average 29 pounds. And one in ten say they gained over 50 pounds.

“Oftentimes, when we’re more stressful we turn to eating and exercising less and so we have seen patients that have gained weight through these times,” said Krogstad.

Krogstad says these changes come with a significant health risk.

“Obesity puts people at risk for type two diabetes and stroke, heart disease, hypertension and during this pandemic obesity is even a greater concern and can put an individual, patient at higher risk of developing a more complicated case of COVID-19,” said Krogstad.

She recommends eating a balanced diet. As well as exercising a couple of times a week.

Folks also reported an increase in alcohol consumption. 23 percent of adults reported drinking more alcohol to cope with stress.

Avera health Coach Becky Hanzen says this can sabotage our health.

“I really recommend that people really focus on cleaning up their food, and making sure that they are primarily getting water in, maybe some green tea, reducing their caffeine loads. Giving themselves the things that will feed them in terms of feeding their body and their mind,” said Hanzen.

The pandemic has also taken a toll on people’s mental health, especially parents.

47 percent of mothers who have children home for remote learning said their mental health has worsened. Essential workers and communities of color were also more likely to report mental and physical consequences.

“I think you’ve gotta give yourself some grace and some patience and remind yourself what was I doing before the COVID pandemic to take care of myself,” said Larry Ling, Avera Behavioral Health Therapist.

Avera and Sanford also have health coaches that can help you find balance and get your life back on track. They can help you with nutrition as well as pinpointing emotional and physical areas in your life that may be affecting your health.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.