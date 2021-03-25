263 new COVID-19 cases, active cases increase by 78 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 263 new COVID-19 cases in the state as active cases continue to increase.

The new cases bring the state total to 116,624, 112,269 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in the state increased by 78 from Wednesday to 2,428.

The number of South Dakotans who have ever been hospitalized also increased to 6,917. Currently, 74 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 39% of the state’s population has received a vaccine shot. Of the 228,659 South Dakotans who have received a shot, 138,306 have received both shots needed for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 5,844 South Dakotans have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The state also reported three new deaths. The state’s death toll is now at 1,927.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.