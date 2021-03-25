Acton Academy bringing one room schoolhouse model to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While a typical public school is usually very large and filled with hundreds to even thousands of students, Acton Academy plans to be a much smaller school with less than 100 students and an interesting twist.

Acton Academy will bring back what many consider to be an old-fashioned school model as the entire school will take place in one room, this will not be the first schoolhouse designed this way as Acton has over 200 schools around the world.

Founders of the school say this one-room model is ideal as students will learn from not only the teachers but from their fellow classmates as well.

“The younger learners can absolutely learn from those that are a little bit older, and in some cases, the older will learn from the younger as well,” said the head of Sioux Falls Acton Academy Aaron Johnson.

The one-room aspect will not be the only thing that is unique about Acton. Their academic schedule will also be different than most schools.

The school runs on an 11-month calendar broken up into six-week sprints with a week off in between each session.

Students will learn traditional subjects such as reading, writing, and arithmetic while also spending time learning real-world skills.

Students already enrolled in the program say they are excited about getting to learn in a new way while working at their own pace.

”I just like that when you’re learning you’re learning it yourself so you can learn it in a way that your brain works best so you understand it better,” said Ailee Johnson.

Officials for Acton say teaching core subjects while also integrating important life skills will better prepare students for life after school.

Acton has not officially decided on a building yet, but plans for its first location to be on the south side of Sioux Falls.

The school will start off with just elementary students between the ages of 7 and 12 this fall, but there are plans to open schools for those in middle school and those under the age of 7 in the coming years.

The school is accredited through the International Association of Learner-Driven Schools.

For more information go to https://www.actonacademysiouxfalls.org/

