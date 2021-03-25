Augie’s Dave Krauth a finalist for National Coach of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana women’s basketball head coach Dave Krauth was named a finalist for the United States Marine Corps/WBCA NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year selected by a committee of coaches announced Tuesday.

Krauth completed his 32nd season at the helm of the Augustana women’s basketball program while leading the Vikings to an NSIC South Division Championship. The year was also a historic one, personally, as he achieved two milestones throughout the season.

The first was his 650th win at Augustana, coming on Jan. 29 against Upper Iowa. He then hit the unique 1,000-career wins milestone between high school and college in a victory against his alma mater, Sioux Falls, on Feb. 12.

On top of these accomplishments, Krauth was named the NSIC South Division Coach of the Year.

In the same release from the WBCA, Amy Eagan of Drury was named the National Coach of the Year.

Full List of Finalists

Jennifer Banker-Daemen College

Amy Eagan-Drury University

Tianni Kelly-University of Charleston

Dave Krauth-Augustana University

Kevin Pederson-Lander University

Deandra Schirmer-Valdosta State University

Reid Takatsuka-Hawaii Pacific University

Lora Westling-Western Colorado University

About the WBCA

Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.

