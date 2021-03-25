Advertisement

Dakota News Now Plays of the Week

Top plays from football, hockey and basketball this past week
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SDSU’S Isaiah Davis ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns at Southern Illinois, with this 45 yarder icing a 44-3 win.

Kalen Garry hits a long three at the buzzer to push DeSmet to victory in the State B Championship.

Regan Bork had four assists and Kam Van Batavia had a hat trick to lead Luverne to a section semifinal win and, eventually, a return to the state tournament.

Ending our countdown is a 2-for-1! Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney steals and gives the Tanagers the late lead against Dell Rapids....

....only for the Quarriers Landon Ruesink to get the last word!

And those are your Plays of the Week!

