Dakota State’s David Moe reflects on his team’s incredible season

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women’s basketball team had it’s 23-game win streak snapped by the top team in the country Saturday in Sioux City in the NAIA Elite 8.

But these ladies should be very proud of what they accomplished this season. In fact, it’s almost hard to believe that the Trojans had a record that was almost reversed from their 4-25 season just 2 years ago under head coach David Moe. Something he shared with his team after their season came to an end.

David Moe, DSU Head Coach says, ”I kind of joked in the locker room after the game. I said 2 years ago when we won 4 games, being in the Elite 8 seemed like an impossibility. And now 2 years later we’re here and with everything that we went through in the last month with Jamal’s dad, even to look back right now it’s proud isn’t really the right word I want to use but I can’t find the right word for how we feel about these players. They are tough, they are resilient and they really did come together and it’s more than just basketball. And that’s what our program’s kind of about.”

As we talked about with David Friday on Calling All Sports, this season could easily be one of those movies you would cry when you watched. It will certainly give these players and coaches memories that will never be matched regardless of how well the team does in the future. And the future is very bright for the Dakota State women’s basketball team.

