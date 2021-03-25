DSU volleyball team falls at #12 Bellevue

BELLEVUE, NE (Dakota News Now) -No. 15-ranked Bellevue (Neb.), the North Star Athletic Association volleyball leader, smashed 43 kills in the match and took advantage of Dakota State’s (S.D.) 12 service errors for a 3-0 sweep Wednesday evening at Gordon Lozier Center. Set scores were 25-22, 25-19, and 25-15.

The Trojans dropped their second straight North Star conference match, falling to 12-8 overall record and 8-4 record in league. The Bruins clinched at least a share of the conference title after the victory, raising their overall record to 13-3 and 11-1 record in NSAA contests.

Dakota State looks to snap their losing skid as they return home Friday evening, hosting Valley City State (N.D.). First serve is set for 5 p.m. at DSU Fieldhouse.

(15) Bellevue (Neb.) 3, Dakota State (S.D.) 0 – FINAL (25-22, 25-19, 25-15)

Dakota State and Bellevue went through six ties in the first 12 rallies in the opening set. Riley Grandpre smashed a kill to give the Trojans a 7-6 lead.

The Bruins went on a 6-0 scoring run to open a 12-7 lead, thanks four different BU players (Eve Fountain, Jacki Apel, Sienna Black) with a kill during the run.

DSU could get no closer than two points at 12-10, 16-14, and 20-18. BU went on a 4-0 run to set up set point opportunity after a kill by Fountain for 24-18 lead.

Dakota State saved four set point chances, trimming Bellevue’s lead to 24-22. McKenna Kranz and Hannah Viet each had a kill during the run, as well as a block by Viet and Madalyn Groft

The Trojans closed the first set with a service error, giving the Bruins a 1-0 match lead after a 25-22 victory.

Both teams struggled hitting in the first set, with Bellevue hitting .111 (14 kills with 9 errors in 45 swings) compared to Dakota State .022 hitting efficiency (8 kills with 7 errors in 46 attempts).

Holding a 9-8 lead in the second set, BU went on a 5-0 scoring tear to balloon their lead to 14-8 after an attack error by the Trojans.

Maddie Polzin smashed two kills to spark DSU’s 5-1 scoring run, trimming BU’s lead to 16-14.

Bellevue would close the second set with a 5-1 run, securing the match lead to 2-0 after a kill by Sierra Athen for a 25-19 victory.

The Bruins outhit the Trojans 16-8 in the second set.

After an early battle in the third set, Bellevue used another strong run to widen their lead. At 5-4, the Bruins went on a 6-1 outburst as the lead grew to 11-5 after a kill by Apel.

M. Groft recorded a kill as the Trojans cut the Bruins’ lead to 15-13 in the third set.

Bellevue closed the match by scoring the final seven points to secure a 3-0 victory, capped by a service ace by Anna Koehler.

The Bruins hit .407 in the third set (13 kills with 2 errors in 27 attempts) compared to the Trojans .219 hitting percentage (12 kills with 5 errors in 32 swings).

Grandpre led DSU’s offense attack with nine kills and hit .256. Polzin added seven kills and seven digs. Kranz tallied five kills.

M. Groft contributed 20 set assists, five digs, and a service ace for Dakota State. Peyton Groft led the defense with 12 digs. Tayler Corey added nine digs. Viet registered two block assists.

Athen smashed a match-high 13 kills for the Bruins. She added eight digs. Apel and Fountain each tallied nine kills. Fountain collected 18 digs and two block assists.

Olivia Galas paced BU’s offense with 36 set assists. She posted a double-double with 11 digs. Koehler recorded 14 digs. Coree Lipovsky had three block assists.

Bellevue hit .231 in the match (43 kills with 18 errors in 108 swings) compared to Dakota State .095 hitting percentage (28 kills with 17 errors in 116 attempts).

The Bruins had two aces and four errors from the serving line. The Trojans recorded an ace and 12 service errors.

BU recorded five blocks, while DSU had three blocks. Bellevue collected 61 digs compared to Dakota State 43 digs.

