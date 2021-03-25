DSU volleyball team falls at #12 Bellevue
Trojans drop to 12-8 for the season after sweep by the Bruins
BELLEVUE, NE (Dakota News Now) -No. 15-ranked Bellevue (Neb.), the North Star Athletic Association volleyball leader, smashed 43 kills in the match and took advantage of Dakota State’s (S.D.) 12 service errors for a 3-0 sweep Wednesday evening at Gordon Lozier Center. Set scores were 25-22, 25-19, and 25-15.
The Trojans dropped their second straight North Star conference match, falling to 12-8 overall record and 8-4 record in league. The Bruins clinched at least a share of the conference title after the victory, raising their overall record to 13-3 and 11-1 record in NSAA contests.
Dakota State looks to snap their losing skid as they return home Friday evening, hosting Valley City State (N.D.). First serve is set for 5 p.m. at DSU Fieldhouse.
(15) Bellevue (Neb.) 3, Dakota State (S.D.) 0 – FINAL (25-22, 25-19, 25-15)
- Dakota State and Bellevue went through six ties in the first 12 rallies in the opening set. Riley Grandpre smashed a kill to give the Trojans a 7-6 lead.
- The Bruins went on a 6-0 scoring run to open a 12-7 lead, thanks four different BU players (Eve Fountain, Jacki Apel, Sienna Black) with a kill during the run.
- DSU could get no closer than two points at 12-10, 16-14, and 20-18. BU went on a 4-0 run to set up set point opportunity after a kill by Fountain for 24-18 lead.
- Dakota State saved four set point chances, trimming Bellevue’s lead to 24-22. McKenna Kranz and Hannah Viet each had a kill during the run, as well as a block by Viet and Madalyn Groft.
- The Trojans closed the first set with a service error, giving the Bruins a 1-0 match lead after a 25-22 victory.
- Both teams struggled hitting in the first set, with Bellevue hitting .111 (14 kills with 9 errors in 45 swings) compared to Dakota State .022 hitting efficiency (8 kills with 7 errors in 46 attempts).
- Holding a 9-8 lead in the second set, BU went on a 5-0 scoring tear to balloon their lead to 14-8 after an attack error by the Trojans.
- Maddie Polzin smashed two kills to spark DSU’s 5-1 scoring run, trimming BU’s lead to 16-14.
- Bellevue would close the second set with a 5-1 run, securing the match lead to 2-0 after a kill by Sierra Athen for a 25-19 victory.
- The Bruins outhit the Trojans 16-8 in the second set.
- After an early battle in the third set, Bellevue used another strong run to widen their lead. At 5-4, the Bruins went on a 6-1 outburst as the lead grew to 11-5 after a kill by Apel.
- M. Groft recorded a kill as the Trojans cut the Bruins’ lead to 15-13 in the third set.
- Bellevue closed the match by scoring the final seven points to secure a 3-0 victory, capped by a service ace by Anna Koehler.
- The Bruins hit .407 in the third set (13 kills with 2 errors in 27 attempts) compared to the Trojans .219 hitting percentage (12 kills with 5 errors in 32 swings).
- Grandpre led DSU’s offense attack with nine kills and hit .256. Polzin added seven kills and seven digs. Kranz tallied five kills.
- M. Groft contributed 20 set assists, five digs, and a service ace for Dakota State. Peyton Groft led the defense with 12 digs. Tayler Corey added nine digs. Viet registered two block assists.
- Athen smashed a match-high 13 kills for the Bruins. She added eight digs. Apel and Fountain each tallied nine kills. Fountain collected 18 digs and two block assists.
- Olivia Galas paced BU’s offense with 36 set assists. She posted a double-double with 11 digs. Koehler recorded 14 digs. Coree Lipovsky had three block assists.
- Bellevue hit .231 in the match (43 kills with 18 errors in 108 swings) compared to Dakota State .095 hitting percentage (28 kills with 17 errors in 116 attempts).
- The Bruins had two aces and four errors from the serving line. The Trojans recorded an ace and 12 service errors.
- BU recorded five blocks, while DSU had three blocks. Bellevue collected 61 digs compared to Dakota State 43 digs.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.