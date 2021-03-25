Great Shots to host Golf “Fore” Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you haven’t been able to get out to the golf course yet, you may be in luck.

Special Olympics South Dakota is hosting a golf tournament Friday afternoon at Great Shots.

It gives golfers a chance to work their golf game, win some prizes, and benefit a good cause.

Special Olympics South Dakota provides opportunities to more than 2,000 athletes each year. One of those athletes is Nick Mills.

“I’ve done skiing, bowling, basketball, soccer, softball, and track and field,” Mills said.

Nick has been a part of Special Olympics for 15 years.

“It was back then that I didn’t know anything about Special Olympics and when I found there were other kids like me, with a disability, that are doing sports, I figured I’d check out and here I am today,” Mills said.

Now, in conjunction with Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics South Dakota is launching a new event to support athletes, like Nick.

“It’s important that we raise money so they can do what they do free of charge,” Law Enforcement Torch Run Event Manager Turner Gaines said.

Golf “Fore” Special Olympics will pit teams of three against each other in a scramble.

“We’re really excited, the first time of doing this we have a good response,” Dave Stratton, Law Enforcement Torch Run Assistant Director, said.

“We, of course, could take more, but everything we do is for the athletes and you get to hit some golf balls on top of it, it’s a good day,” Stratton said.

Great Shots General Manager Jonathan Buckley says Great Shots is excited to be part of this event, adding, it’s all about giving back to the community.

“To be involved with non-profit organizations, (to) help them raise money and give back to the community in whatever way we can, is something we’re excited to be a part of,” Stratton said.

All proceeds raised by this tournament will go toward Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools, which bring those with and without intellectual disabilities together to promote acceptance, respect, and human dignity to all.

“This year, with COVID and everything, we ended up having to cancel a lot of our events, so it’s a great thing to be able to pair with Great Shots and put on a event like this that can help raise money for our athletes across the state,” Jill Kvanli, Law Enforcement Torch Run Event Manager, said.

For more information about Golf “Fore” Special Olympics, as well as to register for the event, click here.

