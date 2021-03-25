Advertisement

Iowa coronavirus positivity rate, hospitalizations rise

(Elizabeth Gentle WAFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa public health data shows the state’s positivity rate, hospitalizations and COVID-19 patients in intensive care are all trending upward.

Some health experts feared spring weather and the belief that the coronavirus pandemic is waning would lead people to let down their guard, driving up virus activity.

Iowa reported 641 new confirmed positive cases and six additional deaths on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 5,689. Hospitalizations rose to 207 after they had declined to under 200 in late February.

The state has delivered 1.37 million doses and more than 877,000 people have received at least one dose. Still, just 16.8% of the state’s total population has been fully vaccinated.

