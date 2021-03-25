Advertisement

Luverne girls hockey team takes experience to state tournament

Cardinals head to Xcel Center for state tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne girls hockey team leaves for the state tournament Thursday afternoon. They head to St. Paul for the State “A” tournament as the 8 best teams in the state will battle it out for the championship at the Xcel Center which will be pretty cool...

What is also cool is the way this team has steadily improved this year as they take a 16-4 record into the tournament. With so many experienced players, it’s no wonder this team had some big goals for this season.

Rylee Gee, Senior Forward says, ”The goal really was just to become a solid team. Not have to worry about losing. We are going to be a solid team, we’re going to get better every practice, every game. We’re not going to slow down for anybody, that was our main goal.”

Tony Sandbulte, Luverne Head Coach says, ”We’ve got 6 seniors and an experienced group that’s been around for awhile. So that helped us more than anything this season just having that veteran core and the experience coming back kind of gave us a foot up on everybody else.”

As they told us last night...the team is playing it’s best hockey of the year as they head for state. They play the #3 seed Proctor/Hermantown Friday at 1:00.

