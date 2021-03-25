Quiet Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After several days now of cloud cover and some rainfall, all of us got a break from both today. We’ll remain clear for tonight as lows fall into the mid 30′s. For Friday, clouds will begin to build in during the morning and especially during the afternoon and evening timeframe.

A chance for some light rain will be possible Friday morning in northeastern South Dakota, but better chances of rainfall will move through for Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Some snowflakes are possible to mix in across parts of northern South Dakota, but accumulations are not likely. This will be our last shot of rainfall as we’re going to be in for another dry stretch.

Clouds will slowly clear throughout the day Saturday from west to east so places like Pierre will see more sunshine during the day than Sioux Falls will. Highs will then warm up quite a bit on Sunday as we go into the 60′s for many of us and even some lower 70′s along and west of the Missouri. Monday is looking to be a very warm day with highs jumping all the way into the 70′s... Some places in western South Dakota may even see 80 degrees!

That warm up won’t last terribly long as a strong cold front will move through on Tuesday knocking our highs back into the 40′s and 50′s, but then heading into Easter Weekend temperatures rise back into the 60′s and 70′s once more.

