Salem resident says racial slur was graffitied on his car

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Salem resident woke up Thursday morning to discover racial slur, swastika, and confederate flag graffitied on his car.

Joshua Gadsen was the victim of this hate crime and he says this is not the first time he has experienced racism in the area.

“With words or you know putting the middle finger up or saying derogatory language towards me and my family,” Gadsen said.

Josh’s mother was also disappointed to see something like this happen in their community.

“It’s sad that my son and my grandkids and my daughter-in-law have to go through something like this, it’s terrible,” Charlotte Gadsen said.

The mayor of Salem, Shawn “Ace” English, says he doesn’t want this incident to define the town.

“Hate doesn’t live here. It’s not who the citizens of Salem are. Many people have reached out to me already today and want it to not happen anymore,” English said.

If you or anyone you know has any information involving this hate crime you are asked to call the McCook County Sheriff’s Office at (605)425-2761.

Salem Resident says racial slur was graffitied on his car
