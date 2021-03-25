Semi-truck crash causes delays on I-29 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:05 AM: We’ve learned two vehicles were involved in Thursday morning’s crash. A car was heavily damaged and towed off the interstate about 6:30 AM. Crews believe that area of I-29 northbound near the Tea exit will be closed a while longer while they work to get the semi-truck off the interstate and the side of the road. We expect to learn more information about what exactly happened and the extent of the injuries in the crash later Thursday morning.

________

UPDATE 6:15 AM: The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office put out a post on its Facebook page that said this is an “injury crash.” Officials expect the interstate to be closed down for a few hours in that area of the Tea exit.

_________

Just before 5:00 AM Thursday morning, a semi-truck crashed on I-29 in Lincoln County. Dakota News Now reporter Scott Engen is at the crash and said the trailer of the semi overturned off the bridge near the Tea Exit.

The tractor portion of the semi-truck is sitting in the I-29 northbound lane, facing south though. At this point, officials have not confirmed exactly what happened or if anyone was injured in the incident.

Traffic is moving slowly in that area as it’s rerouted for drivers traveling northbound. They’re just being rerouted around the crash and are able to get back on the interstate in that area of the Tea exit.

This is a developing story. Stick with Dakota News Now and follow Scott Engen on Twitter for more updates.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.