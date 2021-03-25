Sioux Falls Asian community speaks out over rise in hate crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s a growing concern about Asian hate crimes occurring since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, anti-Asian hate crimes surged 145 percent in 2020. Now those in the Asian community in Sioux Falls are speaking out.

Recent attacks have sent terror through the Asian community, such as the Atlanta spa shootings that killed 8 people, many of the victims Asian.

These events have painted a grim picture for Xyijamara Cai.

“It’s kind of tragic that we’re getting picked on as a community because being Asian, no matter what kind of Asian we are, we kind of consider all of us family,” said Cai.

Cai takes pride in her business, Quality Nails & Spa. She’s one of many Asian business owners in Sioux Falls.

“We work really hard just like anybody else to make a living for our families and to kind of create pathways for other people coming up in the Asian world community,” said Cai.

She says she hasn’t personally experienced any hate crimes here but fears it could happen. Which is why she is no longer staying quiet.

“We can just be doing our own thing and then someone can come up and use our skin color or the way we look against us. That’s not fair to live in a world like that, especially for my kids,” said Cai.

She wants people to realize that Asians are just as much a part of the Sioux Falls community as everyone else.

“I don’t understand why people judge people on the color of their skin because we are all the same. We all eat, we all sleep, we all drink, we all bleed red like, we are all just human beings trying to figure our way out through this world and so we should be helping one another and not trying to tear each other down,” said Cai.

Cheryl Wilson, a long-time customer, and friend agrees.

“We need to stick up for, you know not only all the communities but the Asian communities since it’s so well known at this point. Whether it’s protests or, you know whatever we need to do to protect that community and all the rest of the communities,” said Wilson.

According to Data USA, about 2.5 percent of the Sioux Falls population is Asian. That number mirrors the state’s population. More than 80 percent of residents are white and 6 percent are black. Roughly 2 percent are Native American or multi-racial.

