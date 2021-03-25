Advertisement

South Dakota unemployment rate falls below 3%

(KGWN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota unemployment rate fell below 3% as the state’s unemployment benefits claims continued to trend downward.

The state saw an unemployment rate of 2.9% in February, down from 3.1% in January, according to the Department of Labor. The national unemployment rate was 6.2% in February.

Meantime, unemployment claims fell by 107 to 248 last week, which is in the neighborhood of weekly claims the state saw on average prior to the pandemic. This number peaked at several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic. It fluctuated between 400 and 1,000 in the following months, but it has hovered near pre-pandemic levels in recent weeks.

Continued claims fell by eight to 4,944. This number is also down from the peak last spring, but remains above pre-pandemic levels. Continued claims indicate the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say for week ending March 20, a total of $1.2 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $162,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $323,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $150.6 million on March 21.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tea man was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries following a...
UPDATE: Highway Patrol seeking witnesses in I-229 crash
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2
File image
Pierre woman among two dead in Minnesota crash
A semi-truck crashed Thursday morning, even causing its trailer to overturn.
Semi-truck driver facing charges after I-29 crash

Latest News

Health officials confirm additional coronavirus variants in South Dakota
Greater Sioux Falls Model Train show takes place this weekend.
Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show takes place this weekend
A semi-truck crashed Thursday morning, even causing its trailer to overturn.
Semi-truck driver facing charges after I-29 crash
He has helped 60 people either get or schedule COVID-19 vaccines.
Sioux Falls resident helps others make COVID-19 vaccine appointments