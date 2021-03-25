Sunshine Today, Clouds Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We should see plenty of sunshine today and that should help temperatures warm up a bit. Highs will range from the mid 50s in the east to the low 60s out to the west. The wind won’t be as strong as it has been the past couple days, but it could be a little breezy.

Overnight, we should drop into the low 30s with a few clouds around. We’ll see the clouds increase through the day Friday. There’s a chance we could see a few showers move into parts of south central South Dakota and northern Nebraska. Highs will be in the 50s. Chances of rain will increase Friday night into Saturday morning. We may see a few wet snowflakes mix in by Saturday morning but no accumulation is expected. Overall, a tenth to a quarter of an inch is expected. We’ll clear out after that with highs this weekend in the 50s.

Some warmer air will move into the region for Monday. Most of us have a chance to hit 70 for a high! Cooler air moves back in for the middle of the week and temps will drop back into the 50s. By the end of next week, we’re talking about highs back in the 60s and 70s and it looks like we’ll be staying dry.

