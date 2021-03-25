Advertisement

Sunshine Today, Clouds Tomorrow

Chance for Some Rain
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We should see plenty of sunshine today and that should help temperatures warm up a bit. Highs will range from the mid 50s in the east to the low 60s out to the west. The wind won’t be as strong as it has been the past couple days, but it could be a little breezy.

Overnight, we should drop into the low 30s with a few clouds around. We’ll see the clouds increase through the day Friday. There’s a chance we could see a few showers move into parts of south central South Dakota and northern Nebraska. Highs will be in the 50s. Chances of rain will increase Friday night into Saturday morning. We may see a few wet snowflakes mix in by Saturday morning but no accumulation is expected. Overall, a tenth to a quarter of an inch is expected. We’ll clear out after that with highs this weekend in the 50s.

Some warmer air will move into the region for Monday. Most of us have a chance to hit 70 for a high! Cooler air moves back in for the middle of the week and temps will drop back into the 50s. By the end of next week, we’re talking about highs back in the 60s and 70s and it looks like we’ll be staying dry.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tea man was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries following a...
UPDATE: Highway Patrol seeking witnesses in I-229 crash
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2
File image
Pierre woman among two dead in Minnesota crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Clouds Clearing... For Now
Wednesday
Phil And Tyler's Wednesday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rain Continues Through Tonight
Tuesday
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update