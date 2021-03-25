Victim in one-vehicle crash near Monroe identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the identity of the man who was killed in a one-vehicle crash east of Monroe Monday night.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Johsua Darling was heading eastbound on 268th Street when the vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually rolled. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.