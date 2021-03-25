Watecha Bowl opening traditional restaurant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local food truck owner has expanded into a less mobile location. Lawrence West’s Watecha Bowl specializes in familiar cuisine to the area; however, his business model is making it readily available to more people. The transition from food truck to brick and mortar is bittersweet for West losing the truck’s mobility, but the cold days of working in a smaller location will not be too hard to get over.

“It’s kind of good to be in a brick and mortar where I have heat in my kitchen,” West said.

The new kitchen and location are still being set up, but the food truck remains operational for the time being.

