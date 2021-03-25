Advertisement

Watecha Bowl opening traditional restaurant

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local food truck owner has expanded into a less mobile location. Lawrence West’s Watecha Bowl specializes in familiar cuisine to the area; however, his business model is making it readily available to more people. The transition from food truck to brick and mortar is bittersweet for West losing the truck’s mobility, but the cold days of working in a smaller location will not be too hard to get over.

“It’s kind of good to be in a brick and mortar where I have heat in my kitchen,” West said.

The new kitchen and location are still being set up, but the food truck remains operational for the time being.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck crashed Thursday morning, even causing its trailer to overturn.
Semi-truck driver facing charges after I-29 crash
A Tea man was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries following a...
UPDATE: Highway Patrol seeking witnesses in I-229 crash
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jared Lloyd, a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter, was last heard from when he issued a mayday...
Volunteer firefighter killed in care home blaze was dad to 2

Latest News

Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16
This weekend: Children’s consingment event at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
Salem Resident has racial slur graffited on his car
Salem resident says racial slur was graffitied on his car
Salem Resident says racial slur was graffitied on his car
Salem Resident says racial slur was graffitied on his car
For the first time in decades, trout will be returning to Wylie Lake in Aberdeen, and with that...
Wylie Lake stocked with trout for first time in decades