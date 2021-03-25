Wylie Lake stocked with trout for first time in decades

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in decades, trout will be returning to Wylie Lake in Aberdeen, and with that comes the city council lifting it’s age restriction for fishing at the lake.

Mark Ermer, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Northeast Area Fisheries Supervisor said only once has the lake been stocked with trout, and even then that might not have been planned.

“I did look in our long-term database, which goes back to the 30′s. And there was only one time, I think it was in 1990 it got stocked with 75 trout. So there must’ve been extra somewhere, and they just threw them in there.” Ermer said.

Game, Fish and Parks is stocking the lake as part of an initiative to get more people out fishing, as well as get them to see fish that aren’t normally found in eastern South Dakota. Because the fish were raised in hatcheries, funded in part with federal funding, it requires the city of Aberdeen to lift a restriction at the lake limiting fishing to those 15 and under. That ordinance was passed, and will take effect April 14th.

Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Mark Hoven said lifting the restriction on the lake will hopefully get more families involved with the fishing at the lake, and get more involved with the activity outside of Wylie Lake.

“We’re hoping it will be a family experience, bringing your children out, teach them to fish. And teach them to take the fish home, and how to deal with all that. It should be a great learning experience for the people that use it.” Hoven said.

Ermer says trout will be restocked every spring and fall moving forward, due to the lake’s temperature in the summer. He said ultimately the goal of the project at Wylie Lake and at many locations in eastern South Dakota is to bring fish to the area that normally aren’t found... further increasing the variety of fishing available.

“That’s the goal, is to get people out there early, let them have an opportunity to catch a fish that they couldn’t catch in eastern South Dakota. You know, there is no waters that have trout, or very limited. It’s kind of a unique experience, but we understand it’s something we put out there for people to catch.” Ermer said.

Both Hoven and Ermer said they understand the concerns of over-fishing at Wylie Lake now that the age restriction will be lifted. Both the Game, Fish and Parks and Parks and Recreation will be monitoring the activity out at the lake, and adjust accordingly if more fish need to be stocked or other adjustments made.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.