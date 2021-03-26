Advertisement

213 new COVID-19 cases, 52 new active cases reported in South Dakota Friday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 213 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 116,883, 112,425 of which are considered recovered by the department of health officials.

Active cases increased by 52 from Thursday to 2,480.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 40% of the state’s population has received a vaccine shot. Of the 236,257 South Dakotans who have received a shot, 143,830 of them have received both shots needed for the Moderna and Pfizer shots. 6,837 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Overall hospitalizations increased by 10 from Thursday to 6,927. Currently, 74 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus.

The state reported one additional death Friday. The state’s death toll since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,928.

