Bovine tuberculosis found in South Dakota cattle herd

File photo.
File photo.(Credit WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Bovine tuberculosis has been confirmed in a South Dakota cattle herd for the first time in four years.

The state’s Animal Industry Board says an infected beef cow was first identified in January by meat inspectors at a Minnesota packing plant during routine inspection.

Records link the cow to a herd in Corson County, where additional animals were later found to be infected.

State veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven says bovine tuberculosis is not currently a threat to food safety or human health because of milk pasteurization and meat inspection programs.

