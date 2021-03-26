Bovine tuberculosis found in South Dakota cattle herd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Bovine tuberculosis has been confirmed in a South Dakota cattle herd for the first time in four years.

The state’s Animal Industry Board says an infected beef cow was first identified in January by meat inspectors at a Minnesota packing plant during routine inspection.

Records link the cow to a herd in Corson County, where additional animals were later found to be infected.

State veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven says bovine tuberculosis is not currently a threat to food safety or human health because of milk pasteurization and meat inspection programs.

