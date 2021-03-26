Chance of Showers Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A chance for some light rain will be possible this morning along the James River, otherwise, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy through most of today. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. Chances of a few showers will increase later this evening into tonight and maybe even into Saturday morning. Some snowflakes are possible to mix in across parts of northern South Dakota, but accumulations are not likely. This will be our last shot of rainfall as we’re going to be in for another dry stretch.

Clouds will slowly clear throughout the day Saturday from west to east so places like Pierre will see more sunshine during the day than Sioux Falls will. Highs will then warm up quite a bit on Sunday as we go into the 60s for many of us and even some lower 70s along and west of the Missouri. Monday is looking to be a very warm day with highs jumping all the way into the 70s. Some places in western South Dakota may even see 80 degrees!

That warm up won’t last terribly long as a strong cold front will move through on Tuesday knocking our highs back into the 40s and 50s, but then heading into Easter Weekend, temperatures rise back into the 60s and 70s again.

