Advertisement

Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder

(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Court records show an Iowa gun store refused to sell a semi-automatic rifle to a heavily armed and agitated Colorado man who said he was surprised his friends didn’t suspect he was the Boulder mass shooter.

Federal agents say Adam Vannoy made the remark Tuesday when he was trying to purchase an AR-style rifle from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Ankeny, Iowa. The store denied the sale and notified federal authorities.

Vannoy allegedly said he had 500 rounds of ammunition in his truck. He has been arrested on a federal weapons charge stemming from a March 14 traffic stop in Nebraska, when authorities say he had several firearms, an illegal silencer, and marijuana.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck crashed Thursday morning, even causing its trailer to overturn.
Semi-truck driver facing charges after I-29 crash
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege
Salem Resident has racial slur graffited on his car
Salem resident says racial slur was graffitied on his car
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Health officials confirm additional coronavirus variants in South Dakota

Latest News

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the West Side Conservative Club, Friday, March...
GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow
Iowa coronavirus trajectory echoes national upward trend
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Noem drops decriminalization off list of proposals for medical marijuana
People certified as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst are able to teach ABA therapy, which...
LifeScape, USD partner to create BCBA certification program