FEMA set to offer financial assistance for Covid-19 funeral costs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting in early April, a 1-800 number will be available for eligible applicants to apply for assistance with funeral costs incurred due to COVID-19 related deaths.

Applicants can apply for up to $9,000 to assist with those funeral costs on deaths that occurred after January 20th, 2020.

“That $9,000 can go a long way to lessening the financial impact of their loss,” said Douglas Nohava, the managing director for Minnehaha Funeral Homes.

The death must also have occurred in the United States, and if you’ve lost more than one loved one to the virus you may be able to receive more assistance.

“Up to $35,000 on the applications if they have experienced more than one death in a family which unfortunately probably has happened,” said Doug Houseman, the owner of Chapel Hill Funeral Home.

The purpose of this aid is to relieve the financial burden of those who lost loved ones unexpectedly.

“I lost some friends in the past year from COVID-19 that were fairly healthy and they shouldn’t have died in the past year,” Nohava said.

“With Covid, it’s an unexpected death. Maybe they weren’t working, they didn’t have life insurance through work things like that can be a struggle so I can see that it can be a very big benefit to these families,” Timothy Wingen said a Funeral Director for Miller Funeral Home.

Some of the paperwork you’ll need includes an official death certificate and funeral expense documents. You can find more details about eligibility requirements on FEMA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.