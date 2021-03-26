Advertisement

FIT staff, Avera team up for May fundraiser

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ‘Face it Together’ staff and Avera are putting together a golf tournament in May at the Minnehaha Country Club to help raise funds for FIT. Development Director Dane Bloch says the organization provides peer coaching for people with addiction, as well as their loved ones. The nationwide coaching organization provides coaching in over 39 states and has been around for ten years.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck crashed Thursday morning, even causing its trailer to overturn.
Semi-truck driver facing charges after I-29 crash
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege
Salem Resident has racial slur graffited on his car
Salem resident says racial slur was graffitied on his car
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Swatek is facing multiple charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and making...
Man arrested after gunshots heard in southeastern Sioux Falls

Latest News

With productions at the Aberdeen Community Theatre still up in the air due to health...
Local Aberdeen theater production to be featured online
FEMA set to offer financial assistance for Covid-19 funeral costs
FEMA set to offer financial assistance for Covid-19 funeral costs
FEMA set to offer financial assistance for Covid-19 funeral costs
FEMA set to offer financial assistance for Covid-19 funeral costs
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder