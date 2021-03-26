FIT staff, Avera team up for May fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ‘Face it Together’ staff and Avera are putting together a golf tournament in May at the Minnehaha Country Club to help raise funds for FIT. Development Director Dane Bloch says the organization provides peer coaching for people with addiction, as well as their loved ones. The nationwide coaching organization provides coaching in over 39 states and has been around for ten years.

