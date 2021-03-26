Harrisburg business offers indoor sand and sensory park

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A business in Harrisburg is bringing outside play indoors. As well as creating a space for sensory learning. It’s called the Sandlot.

Like the name of the business alludes to the Sandlot has an indoor sandbox, so kids can play any time of the year. The idea was inspired by the owner’s two daughters who were tired of the cold weather ruining their playtime in the sand.

“My girls kind of said ‘Well why can’t we play with this inside?’ And it grew from there. So we decided like ‘Yep we are going to do this.’ It’s just going to be something we’re going to try and so far people have loved it,” said Owner Jaclyn Small.

They’ve since expanded to also include a sensory gym and splash room. Sensory play is at the heart of this business.

“It’s just using all types of their senses and all parts of their body and allowing their brains to flourish,” said Small.

Small has partnered with an occupational therapist. Parents can sign their child up for a session with Nicole Fluth from Functional Kids Pediatric Therapy.

“Basically anything where the kid is really having trouble engaging in whatever they need to do in a day, it could be due to sensory components,” said Fluth.

“We’re just teaching them through play, but kind of coming alongside and helping them to learn how to respond appropriately when they’re starting to feel stressed about something in the environment.”

Business has been good these past six months, despite opening during a pandemic.

“Scary, but again it helped knowing that kids needed this. This was last October after a year that a lot of kids have been home most of that year,” said Small.

Small wanted to create a space where all families can play no matter their comfort level.

“If you are okay hanging with some other people that’s great. You can come to our public play options. If you need to be a little bit more cautious that’s an option as well with our private plays,” said Small.

Public play hours are posted weekly on the Sandlot Facebook page.

Private play is offered seven days a week, anytime that public play isn’t happening.

Click ‘Book Now’ on their Facebook.

The Sandlot will also be holding an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 27th from 9 a.m. to noon.

The business is located in the same building as Lava’s Coffee & Cafe on 305 West Willow Street in Harrisburg.

