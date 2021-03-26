Advertisement

Iowa coronavirus trajectory echoes national upward trend

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa coronavirus data continued to suggest Friday that virus activity is increasing in the state with infections and deaths continuing to rise.

Similar trends were noted Friday by the White House COVID-19 Response Team members who expressed concerns about rising cases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases and hospital admissions are rising nationally and people should take this moment seriously and continue to wear a mask to avoid another surge.

Iowa reported 979 new cases on Friday and 19 additional deaths increasing the state death total to 5,708. The seven-day positivity rate increased to 4.8%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

