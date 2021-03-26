Local Aberdeen theater production to be featured online

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With productions at the Aberdeen Community Theatre still up in the air due to health precautions, local production for families and children will instead be focused online.

Playwright Michelle Schaunaman said the production, titled “Fuzzy and Brown Bear Go Fishing,” wasn’t ever planned to be shared publicly.

“Initially when I created the piece, it was just to give myself a break from telling my son stories over, and over, and over again,” Schaunaman said.

But after some time she thought of turning it into an audio piece, something that could be shared with others as the ongoing pandemic limits shows at the Community Theatre.

“From there, when COVID continued, it grew into something bigger where my husband ended up doing, and my mother-in-law, illustrations for the piece. And then, it’s going to be produced now through Aberdeen Community Theatre.”

Associate Artistic/Managing Director Brian Schultz said the partnership couldn’t have come at a better time. The Community Theatre recently met its fundraising goal to keep productions going to the summer, and online content is an area they’ve focused on.

“We had talked before about trying to find online content in a variety of different styles of content, that would accommodate everybody’s comfort levels. And to have this, you know, just kind of magically appear out of the clear blue sky at the time that it did was really perfect,” Schultz said.

A limited seating show will take place Friday night at 7 pm. The play will also be available online in an audio format for free through April 16th. Families can also pick up materials such as illustrations and coloring books to follow along with the play at Jimmy’s Pizza, CJ’s Patisserie, Karisma Boutique, and the Dacotah Prairie Museum in Aberdeen.

“We just had such a wonderful time putting it together. Laughing, and working on jokes and things like that. And I hope that other families can enjoy it as much as we have,” Schaunaman said.

More information about the production can be found here.

