Luverne girls hockey team is excited to have made it through a challenging season and headed to state tourney

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne girls hockey team left Thursday afternoon for the state tournament Friday in St. Paul... And they got quite a send-off as they left town.

As the girls have told us the last couple of nights, they are playing their best hockey at the right time and this team also has plenty of veterans to go along with Kam Van Batavia who surpassed the 100 career goal mark early in the season. And she’s only a sophomore.

But above all else, these girls are just grateful that they even got a chance to play a full season and get this chance to make it to the Xcel Center and make some more memories.

Rylee Gee, Senior Forward says, ”I just love being around everybody. The bus rides on the way up are really fun, everybody messes around and whenever we have a really solid game it’s fun to look back and think about all the things we’re accomplished. So that’s my favorite part.”

Regan Feit, Senior Defenseman says, ”We’ve been able to adapt really nicely and we’ve been able to basically prosper through this and makes the best of it as we could throughout the season.”

Tony Sandbulte, Head Coach says, ”Just to know that our players stayed safe and kept healthy where we were able to play our full schedule and to move on to the state tournament is pretty special. Especially considering all the circumstances.”

The Cards know they will have to continue playing their best because they are up against the #3 seed, a team without a loss this year. But they are going to have fun and enjoy the opportunity. They play Proctor/Hermantown tomorrow at 1:00.

