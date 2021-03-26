Advertisement

Man arrested after gunshots heard in Southeastern Sioux Falls

Police lights
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a report of gunshots in Southeastern Sioux Falls.

Sgt. Shawn Gordon with the Sioux Falls Police Department said Brandon Swatek was arrested Thursday night. Just before 11:00 PM, officers were sent to an area near 69th Street and Bahnson Avenue after someone called because they heard five to six gunshots.

After a preliminary investigation, officers arrested Swatek on multiple charges. Those include reckless discharge of a firearm and making terroristic threats.

