Minnesota governor expands vaccine eligibility before boost to supply

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has announced a final expansion in vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans 16 and older starting Tuesday.

The expansion comes before an anticipated increase in the state’s weekly allotment in early April that will nearly double the state’s current weekly shipments to more than 300,000 doses.

The governor’s office acknowledges that securing an appointment will be difficult before supplies increase. He’s urging providers to prioritize older Minnesotans, frontline workers and those with underlying health conditions.

Minnesota has vaccinated 80% of its people 65 and older, and at least two in every three educators, school staff and child care workers.

