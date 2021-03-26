Noem drops decriminalization off list of proposals for medical marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem has left decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana off of a list of proposals for medical marijuana in South Dakota.

Proposed revisions for Initiated Measure 26 implementation were sent to the South Dakota Legislature from the governor’s office earlier this week. One of the proposals would have decriminalized a small amount of marijuana. Other proposals included setting a maximum number of marijuana plants in a patient’s home, and setting an age limit regardless of medical necessity.

On Friday, Noem sent a final list of proposed changes to regulations in implementing Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medical marijuana in the state.

The final list includes setting the maximum number of marijuana plants in a patient’s home to three, prohibiting smoking or vaping for those under 21, and clarifying the Department of Health’s “seed to sale” rulemaking authority.

Noem did not include the proposal that would have decriminalized possessing a small amount of marijuana.

“As you know, IM 26 was passed by the voters in November 2020,” Governor Noem wrote in a letter to legislators. “My administration is preparing to implement IM 26 when it takes effect on July 1. As we prepare to do that, there are three legislative changes that I would ask you to consider.”

The measure is set to take effect July 1. Lawmakers attempted to lay the framework for legalizing medical marijuana with a delayed timeline during the legislative session, but those efforts fell through.

