Northwestern volleyball gets sweep in first match since November

ORANGE CITY, IA. (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern volleyball team hadn’t played a match since November. That made Thursday night’s sweep (25-11, 25-20, 25-18) of the 20th-ranked V-Hawks of Viterbo even more impressive. Makenzie Fink led the way with 10 kills, Anna Wedel had 9 and Emily Van Ginkel 8 as the 7th-ranked Red Raiders improved to 16-3 on the season. They have one more home match before the GPAC tournament.

