Northwestern’s Van Kalsbeek named All-American as a freshman

Red Raiders freshman gets big honors from NAIA
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Northwestern’s Alex Van Kalsbeek was one of 12 players listed on the third team and the only freshman to appear on any of the first three teams (36 players).

The former MOC-Floyd Valley standout Van Kalsbeek ranked among the GPAC’s top 10 in six statistical categories, including points (20.7), rebounding (7.3), field goal percentage (73%), free throw percentage (79%), assists (92) and blocked shots (31). He set the program record for points scored by a freshman (600) and scored in double figures in 28 of his team’s 29 games.

Nationally, Van Kalsbeek ranked second overall in the NAIA in field goal percentage and registered seven double-doubles.Northwestern finished the 2020-21 season with a 23-6 overall record where they lost to Bethel (Kan.) in the championship game of the Wichita B Bracket of the NAIA National Championship - Opening Round.

