Rain for Tonight into Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking more rainfall that will move through for tonight and into Saturday. As temperatures drop tonight and into Saturday morning, some snowflakes will be possible to mix in. Snowfall accumulations won’t be likely except perhaps briefly on grassy surfaces at the most.

Saturday we’ll begin to see some clearing in western South Dakota, but clouds and some spotty showers will linger throughout Saturday afternoon in central and eastern South Dakota and into parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Heading into Sunday, sunshine will be back and it’s going to be much warmer as highs rise into the 60′s for many but even some 70′s will be likely in western South Dakota.

On Monday, a brief major warm up is on the way with highs approaching 80 in western South Dakota and 70′s to the east. A strong cold front will come through on Monday night into Tuesday morning which will knock our highs down to the 40′s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The wind will be much stronger too. Temperatures will rise by the end of next weekend and by Easter weekend highs will return to the 60′s and 70′s with sunshine.

