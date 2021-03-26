Advertisement

Rain for Tonight into Saturday

Some Snowflakes Possible
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking more rainfall that will move through for tonight and into Saturday. As temperatures drop tonight and into Saturday morning, some snowflakes will be possible to mix in. Snowfall accumulations won’t be likely except perhaps briefly on grassy surfaces at the most.

Saturday we’ll begin to see some clearing in western South Dakota, but clouds and some spotty showers will linger throughout Saturday afternoon in central and eastern South Dakota and into parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Heading into Sunday, sunshine will be back and it’s going to be much warmer as highs rise into the 60′s for many but even some 70′s will be likely in western South Dakota.

On Monday, a brief major warm up is on the way with highs approaching 80 in western South Dakota and 70′s to the east. A strong cold front will come through on Monday night into Tuesday morning which will knock our highs down to the 40′s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The wind will be much stronger too. Temperatures will rise by the end of next weekend and by Easter weekend highs will return to the 60′s and 70′s with sunshine.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck crashed Thursday morning, even causing its trailer to overturn.
Semi-truck driver facing charges after I-29 crash
Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege
Salem Resident has racial slur graffited on his car
Salem resident says racial slur was graffitied on his car
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Health officials confirm additional coronavirus variants in South Dakota

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Quiet Thursday
Thursday
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Clouds Clearing... For Now
Wednesday
Phil And Tyler's Wednesday Night Weather Update