Stig very happy with Jacks performance at Southern Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football game with Illinois State for Saturday is cancelled because the Redbirds are opting out of the remainder of the Missouri Valley season because of depth issues.

It just gives John Stiegelmeier and his Jackrabbits a week to work on fundamentals, like a bye week. But they didn’t do much wrong in last week’s 44-3 win at Southern Illinois. They had a true freshman fill in for Pierre Strong and rush for 150 yards and 3 scores. And they gained almost 400 yards on the ground as a team.

”Statistically good, really good. Hang on to the ball, don’t give them the ball and don’t get a field goal blocked. All those plays impact the game. But I think we played really really well,” says the SDSU Head Football Coach.

Only those couple of mistakes prevented the team from a near perfect report card. And keep in mind this is the team that destroyed North Dakota State. It was impressive. The Jacks next game is a week from Saturday against the defending national champion Bison in Fargo.

