This weekend: Children’s consingment event at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this weekend aims to help with the Budget when it comes to your kids’ clothes.

The group “Just Between Friends of Greater Sioux Falls” hosts the consignment event twice a year. Local Families can bring in children’s items to sell like clothes, toys, books, and baby equipment. Anything that isn’t sold has the option of being donated to local charities.

Each event brings in around two to three thousand people.

“It’s a good way to save money for your kids. Kids are growing, people’s budgets are not growing at all, so It’s a good way to be able to clothe your kids for the next season,” says co-owner Nicole Day.

Doors open Friday from noon to 8 pm. The event continues Saturday from 9 am - 1 pm and again from 3 pm to 8 pm, with most items marked down to half-price. A portion of the sales goes to the Children’s Miracle Network.

