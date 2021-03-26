Advertisement

Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz on Friday is expected to expand vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans 16 and older next week following a promised increase in weekly doses from the federal government.

The governor’s spokesman says the expansion in eligibility will go into effect on Tuesday. Infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says the state’s weekly allotment is expected to jump to about 304,000 doses by early April.

President Joe Biden has challenged states to make everyone eligible by May.

As of Tuesday, more than 2.3 million doses of vaccine had been administered in Minnesota, including to more than 878,000 people who have been fully inoculated.

